Several acres bought in Western Ozark

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Commissioners in Christian County have bought 39 acres in western Ozark to invest in future generations.

We spoke with Ralph Phillips this week.

He says commissioners purchased the land from an investment group for one point 7 million dollars.

It’s near the intersection of Highway 14 and North 25 Street.

There are no plans for it right now but it could potentially turn into a county government building like a jail.

Phillips says data shows continued growth in Christian County.