SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Seven thousand pounds of chicken was donated to Ozarks Food Harvest today just in time for the holidays.

This is the 17th year Smart Chicken donated boxes of chicken to feed area families in need.

The 7,000 pounds of chicken will provide more than 14,000 meals for families right here in the Ozarks

The food harvest CEO says in 17 years, Smart Chicken has donated six tons of chicken.