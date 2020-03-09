Seven companies warned about selling fraudulent products that claim to treat COVID -19

U.S.– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent warning letters to companies selling products that claim to prevent, mitigate, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19.

The products these companies are selling violate federal law and are unapproved drugs that pose significant risks to patient health.

The FDA and FTC issued letters to the following seven companies: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., Xephyr, LLC doing business as N-Energetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC, and The Jim Bakker Show.

These products can come in a variety of forms, such as teas, essential oils, tinctures, and colloidal silver.

The FDA continues to warn that colloidal silver is not safe for treating any disease or condition.

The companies are required to reach out to the FDA And FTC within 48 hours to state the specific changes they made to correct the violations.

The FDA said in a release that there are currently no treatments or vaccines approved to help prevent or treat COVID -19.

The FDA and FTC stated they would watch social media, online marketplaces, and complaints to make sure the company does not sell any more fraudulent products.

The task force has already worked with online marketplaces to remove more than three dozen listings of fraudulent COVID-19 products.

The FDA news release said, “The FDA considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health. We have an aggressive surveillance program that routinely monitors online sources for health fraud products, especially during a significant public health issue such as this one,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

“We understand consumers are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and urge them to talk to their health care providers, as well as follow advice from other federal agencies about how to prevent the spread of this illness. We will continue to aggressively pursue those that place the public health at risk and hold bad actors accountable.”

“There already is a high level of anxiety over the potential spread of coronavirus,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons. “What we don’t need in this situation are companies preying on consumers by promoting products with fraudulent prevention and treatment claims. These warning letters are just the first step. We’re prepared to take enforcement actions against companies that continue to market this type of scam.”

For more information on the FDA and FTC guidelines visit https://www.fda.gov/.

Related Stories:

New York AG files Cease and Desist letter to the Jim Bakker Show

Five COVID-19 coronavirus “cures” debunked