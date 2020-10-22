Service dog with the Springfield Police Department retires after nine years of service

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Meet Rocky. Rocky is SPD’s only Yellow Labrador Retriever, and he is retiring after nine years of service.

According to a press release from Springfield Police, Rocky served on the narcotics unit sniffing out drugs.

During his nine years, Rocky found:

  • 23,452 grams of meth
  • 70,668 grams of Marijuana
  • 116 grams of Cocaine, 500 grams of Heroin
  • $174,434 in drug proceeds

According to Rocky’s handler, “Nothing made Rocky happier than loading up for work and doing his job, and he did it well!”

Now that Rocky is retired, he will live a comfortable life in the countryside full of fishing trips and fetch, SPD says.

