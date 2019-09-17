September heat: How parents are keeping kids’ outdoor sports safe

NIXA, Mo. — Monday saw record heat in our area and while it may still feel like summer, fall outdoor sports have already begun.

Parents are taking precautions to make sure their kids are safe in the heat.

“I’m making sure that they drink prior to coming [to practice],” said Nixa mom Kelly Schmitz. “We bring water bottles and we bring extra water bottles when they run out of those…just making sure that they have plenty of breaks during practice.”

Soccer practices in Nixa usually last about an hour but game days are another story. Time outside could last two to three hours.

“I just make sure I keep an eye on them and the coach does a great job of keeping an eye on them,” said Amanda Ritter, another Nixa mom. “He sits them (the kids) out for a little bit of time and we always bring a shade, like, a pop-up tent so we can put them underneath there.

“All of our parents are pretty good about that too. They always make sure the kids have plenty of water for practice and games and they keep an eye on them as well. So, coach is watching them, but the parents keep a good eye on their kids too.”