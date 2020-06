DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A double-murder suspect pleaded guilty on june 29, 2020 for killing Joe and Brandy Allen in Tunas, Mo in 2018.

Billy Sage Medley is one of two suspects accused of killing. Medley was charged with seven felonies including second degree murder.

A probable cause statement says that Medley and Jeffery Stevenson were likely caught trying to steal the couple’s vehicles when they shot and killed the couple.

Medley’s sentencing is set for September 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.