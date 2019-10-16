Seniors train to help peers with mental illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Seniors attended mental health training in Springfield to learn how to help save a peer’s life.

October 16, 2019, starts the first day of the Greene County Senior Peer Support Program.

The program is a partnership project between Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Missouri State, NAMI, SeniorAge and Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

The SGF Health Department received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to make this program possible.

The goal is to educate seniors on how to react and respond to mental illness among their peers.

These seniors are training to become a senior peer supporter in order to help others their age who have a mental illness.

Cara Erwin, Springfield-Greene County Health Department said there is a need for mental health education in our area.

There will be another training session on October 17, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To sign up to be at the upcoming training sessions, click here.