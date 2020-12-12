Seniors graduate from Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Seniors at Missouri State University (MSU) received their diplomas Friday, Dec. 11.

Graduates sat far apart from one another while family members were socially distanced and sitting at least one row apart.

“It was a long road, but I’m glad to be done,” said Evan Lauer, an MSU graduate.

The ceremony was shorter than usual, everyone was wearing a mask, but graduation traditions were the same.

“I am so excited,” said Twon Madison, a graduate of MSU. “This is my masters, I also got my undergrad here, and it has been a great experience here at Missouri State. I’ve made friends, family, mentors.”

Families and friends were filled with pride and joy, some yelling out support when their graduate’s name was called and walked across that stage.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in a helping profession, I’ve always wanted to work with kids,” said Nikki Witt, an MSU graduate. “After taking some psychology classes in my undergrad, I just found that counseling was where I needed to be.”

The graduates said they didn’t expect their graduation to be in the middle of a global pandemic with everything looking different. However, they are delighted MSU still put together a ceremony to commemorate their special day.