Senior living facility takes precaution to prevent coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As more and more coronavirus cases pop up nationwide, local senior centers are taking prevention steps for those most at risk.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin visited the Fremont Senior Living facility today.

Staff is enforcing the basics, like hand washing.

But they’ve also implemented new visitation policies and a new evaluation system.

“On top of being elderly, a lot of the residents have underlying conditions too, especially respiratory, COPD, things like that, that it’s going to affect them a lot harder,” said Christy Kay, executive director at the Fremont Senior Living.

Kay explained the steps the facility is taking to prevent the coronavirus.

They are sending out letters to all the residents and their families, “reminding them of good handwashing, covering their faces if they sneeze or cough, definitely if they have any cold or flu-like symptoms, to refrain from visiting until they have left.”

Using a new electrostatic tool for cleaning, “and what it does is it sprays any surface and it actually wraps around the surface and it can kill any virus, so it’s pretty cool, there’s no wiping or anything, you just spray it down.”

And implemented an internal screening assessment, “we have also implemented an internal screening assessment, and that’s for if they have any sort of symptoms, anything like that, we can go through this assessment, kind of go through this assessment to see if it’s corona related or if it’s just a cold.”

There’s also another retirement community in Springfield, the Montclair, that’s also placing visitation restrictions.

According to their website, visitors are limited to one adult family member, must be healthy with no flu-like symptoms, with an exception of situations such as visitation for end-of-life care.

And also at another nursing home, Quail Creek, visitors experiencing a high temperature or traveled through an area with coronavirus cases will not be permitted to enter.