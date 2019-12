SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Senator Roy Blunt helped out at Ozarks Food Harvest (OFH) today And the senator’s son, Charlie, gave FOH a donation to the food harvest’s backpack program.

Senator Blunt has introduced legislation that would direct more money to that program which helps make sure kids have food when they aren’t in school.

Volunteering at Ozarks Food Harvest is a yearly tradition for the senator and his family.