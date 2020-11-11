Senator Roy Blunt responds to presidential election

WASHINGTON D.C. — Missouri Senator Roy Blunt was once again elected to the U.S. Senate Republican Policy Chairman. He says the American people expect the committee to work together.

Blunt also says every election predictor this year was wrong.

“You know the president wasn’t defeated by huge numbers,” said Blunt. “In fact, he may not have been defeated at all. We’ve gained seats in the House. We are going to hold the majority in the Senate. Hispanic Americans voted for Republicans in ways that they have not ever done before.”