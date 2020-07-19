Senator Roy Blunt releases statement on second anniversary of the Table Rock Lake Duck Boat tragedy

FILE – In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, released a “Safety Recommendation Report” on the accident. The NTSB says the Coast Guard has repeatedly ignored safety recommendations that could have made tourist duck boats safer and potentially prevented the accident. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

BRANSON, Mo (KTVI)– U.S. Senator Roy Blunt issued a statement Sunday remembering the 17 people who lost their lives in the Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake two years ago.

“Today we remember the 17 victims who lost their lives in the Duck Boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake, and the loved ones who are missing them every day. We owe it to these families to do everything we can to make sure a tragedy like this one never happens again. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has rightfully called on the U.S. Coast Guard, and owners and operators, to immediately implement safety recommendations for duck boats, including removing canopies. The Coast Guard should follow that action by moving quickly to issue regulations in compliance with NTSB recommendations. Senator Hawley and I have also introduced a bill that would make previously-issued NTSB recommendations federal law. I urge all of our colleagues to support that effort to improve safety and protect lives.”