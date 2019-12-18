Senator Josh Hawley Speaks to KOLR10 about Impeachment, Tariffs, and 2020 goals

SPRINGFIELD — On the eve of a full House vote on the impeachment of President Trump, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley expresses his thoughts on the matter.

Hawley, 39, is about to wrap up his first year as a Senator in Washington.

KOLR10’s Jesse Inman had the chance to catch up with Sen. Hawley via satellite on Tuesday. With a House impeachment vote looming Wednesday, Hawley made his stance clear that he opposes impeachment.

The House is expected to vote to impeach President Trump, which would leave a decision for removal from office up to the Senate.

Hawley was asked about his thoughts on the impeachment process so far and how he thinks a Senate trial would be different, who he would like to hear from testify in the Senate, his thoughts on certain White House officials not responding to Congressional subpoenas for impeachment hearings, comments made by President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Chinese tariffs that will likely be suspended, his accomplishments in 2019, and what Hawley hopes to get done in 2020.