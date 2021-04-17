Senator Josh Hawley and others speak at the annual Lincoln Days Fundraiser

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– Senator Josh Hawley was the keynote speaker at the Christian County Republican Party’s Lincoln Days Fundraiser.

The annual dinner happened at Ozark High School on Saturday, April 17. Other Speakers included Congressman Billy Long, Governor Mike Parson, Attorney General Mike Schmitt, and Secretary Hay Ashcroft.

“It is an incredible honor, an incredible honor to represent you in the united states senate,” said Hawley. “It is an incredible privilege to count myself a Missourian and also a native of Ozark now, and it’s an incredible privilege to stand and fight for what we believe in.”

Attendees not only heard from the speakers but were able to speak with them at the event.