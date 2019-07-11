Breaking News
Senator Eric Burlison to discuss the future of Hailey’s Law

JEFFERSON CITY, MO.– This Morning State Senator Eric Burlison and Representative Curtis Trent held a press conference regarding the potential signing of Senate Bill 145. This bill is known as Hailey’s Law.

Governor Parson is expected to sign a house bill today known as “Simon’s Law” which deals with reasonable medical judgment for minors, the bill includes Senator Burlisons Senate Bill 145.

Craig Wood, a total stranger to Hailey, kidnapped her while she was walking home from a friend’s home then later raped and killed her.

Since she was killed, her family has pushed for the legislation, Hailey’s Law, which aims to speed up notifications of child abductions.

To read more about the bill and the legislative process, click here.

The press conference for Hailey’s Law will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday July 11, 2019. The conference will be held at Victims Memorial Garden in Phelps Grove Park Springfield, MO 65807.

This is a developing story.

