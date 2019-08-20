Senator Cotton visits Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS.– U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton was in Northwest Arkansas on August 20, 2019. He made a few stops around Boone County, including Harrison where he had lunch with some city business leaders.

In the meeting, he discussed the local economy and development opportunities and how that ties into educational institutions.

Cotton said, “Arkansas’s unemployment rate is even lower than America’s unemployment rate. More Arkansans working than ever.”

Cotton also stressed the need to secure proper mental health services for those who need it.