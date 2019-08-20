Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Senator Cotton visits Northwest Arkansas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS.– U.S. Republican Senator Tom Cotton was in Northwest Arkansas on August 20, 2019. He made a few stops around Boone County, including Harrison where he had lunch with some city business leaders.

In the meeting, he discussed the local economy and development opportunities and how that ties into educational institutions.

Cotton said, “Arkansas’s unemployment rate is even lower than America’s unemployment rate. More Arkansans working than ever.”

Cotton also stressed the need to secure proper mental health services for those who need it.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now