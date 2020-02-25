Senator Blunt talks about being prepared for the Coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.–Today (2/25/2020) the CDC warned that the United States should start preparing for the Coronavirus to spread.

There have been 14 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in the US.

Hospitals are reviewing how to handle fast-spreading illnesses, and the CDC has reached out to companies and organizations about possibly canceling events.

Senator Roy Blunt was part of a briefing on Coronavirus in Washington today.

Senator Blunt says doctors are working on a vaccine, but it could be as long as a year and a half before it’s ready.

It’s expected Congress will vote on the president’s request for additional funding this week.