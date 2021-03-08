Sen. Roy Blunt announces he will not be running for re-election in 2022

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks to reporters as he arrives for the Senate Republican policy meeting on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday morning that he will not be running as a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Sen. Blunt shared the announcement on YouTube, saying, “After 14 general election victories, three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four state-wide elections, I won’t be a candidate for re-election for the United States Senate next year.”

Blunt has served in the U.S. Senate since 2010. During that time, he has served as and on:

Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee

Ranking Member of the Senate Rules Committee

Senate Appropriations Committee

Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said. “In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.”

Recently, Blunt played a role on Inauguration Day as the chairman of the Inauguration Committee.

While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were being sworn in, you could see Blunt standing right behind them.

The Missouri senator was responsible for the planning and executing the ceremonies on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

As recently as last month, a spokesperson for Blunt said the two-term senator was planning on running in 2022.

Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership and is the fifth Senate Republican to decide against running for re-election in 2022.