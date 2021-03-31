Semi hauling cardboard catches fire, caused traffic delays in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo.- A semi-truck hauling cardboard caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on the highway.

Eric Nielsen with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says the semi was traveling north on Business Highway 13 near Meadowlark Road in Branson West. Nielsen says Kimberling City Police Chief Craig Alexander flagged the truck down while off duty.

The truck was stopped around 8:30 a.m., and traffic was down to one lane for just over an hour while crews put the fire out.

Nielsen says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.