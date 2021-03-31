Semi hauling cardboard catches fire, caused traffic delays in Stone County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STONE COUNTY, Mo.- A semi-truck hauling cardboard caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling on the highway.

Eric Nielsen with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says the semi was traveling north on Business Highway 13 near Meadowlark Road in Branson West. Nielsen says Kimberling City Police Chief Craig Alexander flagged the truck down while off duty.

The truck was stopped around 8:30 a.m., and traffic was down to one lane for just over an hour while crews put the fire out.

Nielsen says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now