Semi crash closes part of James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Early Wednesday afternoon, a semi-truck traveling east on James River Freeway hydroplaned and crossed the median.

The semi fell into a ditch just before the Battlefield exit on the west side of the highway.

No one was hurt in the accident, although three other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The truck was punctured and some fuel leaked onto the highway.

One lane is currently shut down westbound on James River Freeway, and the Battlefield Fire Department plans to close down the other lane later to move the truck.

The public is urged to avoid the area if possible until the scene is cleared.