Self-employed workers encouraged to file for unemployment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor is now encouraging self-employed workers to apply for unemployment.

Claims are expected to process as early as next week.

Under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, weekly benefits are between $133 and $320.

Plus, a $600 federal supplement.

Self-employed hair stylist, Jackie Richardson, is looking forward to this.

She says this situation has made things difficult for her financially.

“Being self-employed like a lot of hairdressers are, we still have to pay our rent,” said Richardson. “Depending on the owners, I work in two different salons and they’re trying to help us out, but yeah, we still have payments to make, business and at home while we’re not making any money.”

Claims can be filed online here.