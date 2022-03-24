SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nationwide data shows alcohol-related deaths jumped by more than 25% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but statistics from Springfield in 2021 are also raising alarm.

“They just released data for the first three quarters of 2021 compared to 2020. In Southwest Missouri, we saw a 37 percent increase in poisoning deaths due to all drugs. That would be alcohol, opioids, and methamphetamines,” said David Stoecker, the Executive Director of Better Life in Recovery at Springfield Recovery Community Center (SRCC).

Directors at SRCC said the trends they see when it comes to alcohol abuse tie directly into the pandemic and people staying home.

Stoecker said alcohol abuse tends to show up sooner in men because men tend to drink in public more, while women tend to drink at home so the problem goes unnoticed.

The SRCC continues to help people who need it as the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt.

“We’ve continued to provide Narcan, things like that to the community to try to mitigate some of the deaths,” Stoecker said, “We also continue to have social events and activities. We started having our in-person groups again.”

Michael Miller is one person who sought help from SRCC in 2020. He said he had struggled with addiction for years, but downtime during the pandemic pushed him to finally get the help he needs.

“In a sense, I almost want to say if it wasn’t for COVID, I don’t know where I’d be right now,” Miller said. He encouraged anyone who is struggling to seek help.