Seeing Recovery: Springfield-Branson National Airport seeing more passengers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Branson National Airport says it is seeing more passengers hopping on planes compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Though 2021 wasn’t the best year the airport has ever had, passenger numbers improved 61% over 2020. Officials from Springfield-Branson National Airport say the passenger growth was enough for Allegiant Air to add 15 non-stop destinations to the airport.

There are other indicators showing growth in 2021:

The number of scheduled airline flights grew 22% from 6,392 in 2020 to 8,452 in 2021

The amount of aircraft fuel being used grew 53% from 5,080,649 gallons in 2020 to 7,783,068 gallons in 2021

The amount of air freight going through the airport grew 14% from 30,298,029 lbs. in 2020 to 34,568324 lbs. in 2021



The airport says its best year for passengers was in 2019. Over 1 million people went through the facility that year.