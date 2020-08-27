Sedalia police rescue nearly 80 sick cats

SEDALIA, Mo. — An anonymous tip led law enforcement to rescue nearly 80 cats from a small home in Sedalia.

The anonymous caller told police there were too many animals in the 941 square inch house.

When police arrived, 78 cats were found. Many of the animals were sick with respiratory illnesses.

Sedalia Police Detective Davis Mittlehauser said they arrested two people.

“At the end of the day, people were taken to jail and all that, but we’re more worried about the animals that were living there, making sure that they get a good outcome, get adopted and get out to good homes,” said Mittlehauser. “That’s really what all this was about.”

Workers with the animal shelter in Sedalia took the cats to be treated for medical conditions. The cats will soon go to shelters and rescues to be adopted.