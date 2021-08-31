Security video shows accused man throwing knife in park near dead grandmother’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man with a history of assaults against his grandmother stands accused in her murder.

Brandon Wilson, 34, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the death of Judy Bishop, 79. He is being held without bond in the Greene County Jail, charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence.

A probable cause statement in the case indicates that Wilson had returned to Bishop’s home after his release from a hospital on Aug. 25. He was not supposed to be at her home, his mother told police investigators, but had gone there because he said Bishop “would not turn him away.”

On Aug. 28 at her home in the 200 block of West Atlantic, Bishop was attacked and severely beaten and died later at a Springfield hospital.

Her grandson Wilson was seen on surveillance video leaving her home that night, according to the court document. It also shows him discarding what appears to be a knife as he leaves. A knife was later found in that area.

Wilson’s mother told investigators she had been told he is bipolar, schizophrenic, and psychotic. She said she had tried to have him committed because he could not be handled.

Wilson, who called 911 on Saturday to report his grandmother was unconscious and bleeding, told police he did not know what happened and thought she had a heart attack. He told investigators that he wasn’t sure if Bishop was alive or dead when he saw her.

Police were able to find security footage from a home nearby and from Reed Middle School that both showed the general area of the home. The first footage shows:

Footage from Reed Middle School shows a white male dressed in white walking west on Atlantic. Police were able to identify the male as Wilson.

Court records say based on the video, police deduced that Wilson was the last person to leave the home and was the person seen throwing something into the park, which is believed to be a knife.

On Aug. 29, after reviewing the footage, the investigator went back to jail to speak with Wilson. Wilson continued with the same story he told the officer the day before. The officer told Wilson he had video that shows Wilson walking into the park and throwing a knife. Wilson declined to speak further with the officer.

The probable cause statement says Wilson has been arrested multiple times for domestic assault and specifically assaulting Bishop. In 2019 Bishop had an order of protection against Wilson, which Wilson violated by being in the home.