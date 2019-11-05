Security guard fixes tires of vandalized vehicles

BRANSON, Mo. — Police are following up on an incident at Cox Medical Center in Branson tonight after one man let the air out of tires on multiple cars in the parking lot of the medical center.

After one security officer discovered the incident he took it upon himself to make sure that the victims were taken care of.

“I got to thinking about these people out there that were just visitors and patients and I didn’t think that they deserved that,” Dave Jones said, a security officer at Cox Medical Center. “So, I decided to go up to O’Reilley’s and get some valve cords and a valve tool and replace it for them”

He says he had everyone’s tires fixed within a couple of hours, some of the victims didn’t even realize something had happened at all.

Definitely an act of kindness.