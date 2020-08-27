Security guard convicted in fatal shooting near Missouri bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A second security guard has been convicted in the June 2018 fatal shooting a man who was sitting in a car near a Kansas City bar.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Markell Pinkins was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder in the killing of 45-year-old Kevin Thomas outside the Yum Yum Bar & Grill.

Prosecutors say Jones and another security guard, Christopher Jones, shot Thomas, who was sitting in a car across the street from the bar.

Court records say the guards repeatedly asked Thomas to get out of the car and shot at him when he moved the car “not even a foot.”