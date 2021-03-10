Secretary Ashcroft says he will not run for senate and will remain in his current position

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has announced that he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat and will continue as Secretary of State.

In a Twitter statement, Secretary Ashcroft said, “After intense, prayerful consideration we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted to me as Secretary of State.”

This comes after Senator Roy Blunt said he will not be running for reelection in 2022.

Several Republicans took to social media sharing statements about the possibilities of running for the U.S. Senate. after Blunt’s announcement.

