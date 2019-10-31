Second suspect arrested in deadly Columbia shooting

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in a deadly shooting last month in Columbia.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 26-year-old Aaron Harris was arrested Wednesday in the death of E’quan Spain and is jailed without bond. He was charged more than a month ago with second-degree murder in Spain’s death. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Charging documents say Harris was driving a car and shooting at another vehicle, along with backseat passengers Michael Anderson and Spain. During the Sept. 14 shooting, a bullet from Anderson’s gun allegedly struck Spain, who later died.

Anderson was arrested last month. He also is charged with second-degree murder.

