Second round of CARES Act funding on its way to farmers

WASHINGTON D. C. — A second round of funding through the CARES Act is on its way to agricultural producers impacted by the pandemic.

President Trump and the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue approved the additional $14 billion Friday, Sept. 18.

“America’s agriculture communities are resilient, but still face many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Trump is once again demonstrating his commitment to ensure America’s farmers and ranchers remain in business to produce the food, fuel, and fiber America needs to thrive,” said Secretary Perdue. “We listened to feedback received from farmers, ranchers and agricultural organizations about the impact of the pandemic on our nations’ farms and ranches, and we developed a program to better meet the needs of those impacted.”

For a full list of eligible commodities, payment rates and calculations, go to the USDA website.