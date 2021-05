NIXA, Mo.- One of the two Nixa teenagers charged for robbing a gas station turned himself in Thursday night.

Nixa Police say Alex Widman turned himself in to the Christian County Jail around 11 Thursday night. Widman has bonded out shortly after.

Widman and Mason Barber are charged with second-degree robbery.

Mug of Mason Barber

The two stole alcohol from the Signal gas station near the intersection of 160 and 14 in Nixa on April 17.

The store clerk tried to stop them but was knocked down and hit her head.