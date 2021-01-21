Second man charged in Springfield homicide from September 2020, police believe he may be in Kansas City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A second suspect has been charged in the death of 19-year-old Kenneth Wright in September 2020.

According to court records, 21-year-old Lencorya T. M. Grady Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder.

Court records say a warrant was issued Wednesday to arrest Grady.

According to a probable cause statement from the Springfield Police Department, witnesses told police the night of the shooting that they heard three men arguing, Wright, Grady, and Darryl Thomas, outside a party at an apartment.

Two of the witnesses at the party said one of the men known as “man man” was responsible for shooting Wright. The witnesses later revealed that “Man Mna” was Grady.

According to Springfield Police, Grady was posting pictures on social media in Kansas City after the shooting. Police did learn Grady has family living in Kansas City.

Grady has yet to be located.

