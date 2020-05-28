Second lawsuit filed against Missouri Medicaid expansion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care eligibility to thousands more low-income adults.

Conservative advocacy group United for Missouri on Wednesday announced it’s suing the limited-government group’s lawsuit against the Secretary of State’s office to take the measure off the Aug. 4 ballot. The limited-government group says the measure would expand who is eligible for Medicaid in Missouri but doesn’t include a source to pay for that.

Americans for Prosperity-Missouri has filed a similar lawsuit. A spokesman for the campaign promoting expanded Medicaid eligibility says it will aggressively fight the lawsuits. 

