Second lawsuit filed against Camdenton Schools regarding janitor’s sexual misconduct

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– “John Doe 2” and his father “Joe Doe” are listed as the plaintiffs on the most recently-filed lawsuit against the Camdenton R-III School District regarding the alleged sexual misconduct performed by Jesse Devore, a former school janitor.

But John and Joe Doe aren’t the first anonymous plaintiffs to sue the district regarding Devore’s alleged actions.

Another lawsuit, filed by “John Doe 1” and his mother “Jane Doe” came first, though not by much as both lawsuits are said to have been filed on Aug. 27, 2020.

According to court records, Devore is facing four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. All counts are listed as Devore’s first offense.

But the list of defendants in each lawsuit goes well beyond Devore. Camdenton School Superintendent Dr. Timothy Hadfield, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Neal, and the entire school district are also named as defendants in each suit.

The latest suit also names Warren Devore as a defendant. “Father Devore” as he’s referred to throughout the suit, is said to have been the head of the district’s maintenance/custodial department.

This is a developing story.