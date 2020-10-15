Second Eden Village scheduled to be complete by March 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Eden Village Two is nearly is soon to be complete and ready for people to move into their tiny homes.

The Village will be comprised of 24 tiny homes for homeless people on the west side of Springfield.

These homes will be specifically for chronically disabled and homeless and will only house one person.

Eden Village CEO David Brown says Eden Village Two is expected to be ready by March of 2021.

“I truly thought ‘one Eden Village is fine we can run that,'” said Brown. “Well, now we think we probably want to build at least five here in Springfield. To try to house the chronically homeless. Our goal is so no one sleeps outside. That is our real goal. Now, how realistic it is I don’t know but we shoot for the moon.”

The applications for Eden Village are advertised just by word of mouth and have four steps.