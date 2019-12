MISSOURI, (AP).– Dive teams, boats, drones, and police dogs are searching in Missouri for a missing mother.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 36-year-old Nicole Mallatt was last seen or heard from on Nov. 26.

KCTV reports that Mallatt texted one of her daughters last Tuesday saying she was leaving for a few hours, but she never came back.

Her aunt, Linda Diveley Mallatt, says she is convinced something happened after Mallatt didn’t call her children on Thanksgiving