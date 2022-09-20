ROLLA, Mo. — Thieves removed antique fire lookout equipment from a Mark Twain National Forest lookout tower and the Forest Service Law Enforcement is looking for help identifying the suspects.

The item is called an Osborne Firefinder. It is used in conjunction with a map to calculate the exact location of the origin of smoke in the area. They are no longer manufactured — a replacement would have to be custom-made. The one stolen from the Marcoot Lookout Tower was a historically significant item.

The Marcoot Lookout Tower is north of Bunker, Missouri. Thieves stole the tool last year, but the Forest Service has been unable to locate the individuals. Park officers are now reaching out to the public for help identifying the thieves.

Video footage shows people loading a wrapped item the size of the firefinder into an older generation two-door soft-top Jeep Wrangler. The Fire Service released photos and videos on its Facebook page. To see the videos, look in the comments.

Anybody with any information should call Mark Twain National Forest’s Captain Casey Hutsell at 573-341-7463.