KISSEE MILLS, Mo. – A dive team and at least two boats staffed with Missouri Highway Patrol marine troopers are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Beaver near Slough Hollow Road.

Troop D spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure said this morning the search was in response to another child stopping a vehicle near that spot about noon on Friday to say a child had fallen in the water.

The child’s identity has not been released.

The patrol was called to aid in the search about 1 p.m. The search was suspended overnight, but continued during daylight hours over the weekend and resumed this morning.

Boats used in the search on the water are equipped with scanning sonar, he said. The search started about a half-mile downstream from the U.S/. 160 bridge over Beaver Creek southeast of Kissee Mills.

Ozarksfirst has a crew at the scene. We will update this story as more information is available.