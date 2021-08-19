Search and rescue efforts continue for missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo.- Officials are still searching for a missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier last seen on Sunday, August 15.

Spc. Joshua Morrison was last seen in the area of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Pulaski County near Waynesville.

“We are working with multiple agencies and leveraging every asset we can to assist in the search for Spc. Morrison,” said Ed Fowler, Unified Command spokesperson. “We are so appreciative of all the support and for the Soldiers who are out here assisting us in the search and rescue efforts.”

On Tuesday, August 17, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Mitchell said crews located a kayak and backpack belonging to Morrison but did not find him.

A fixed-wing aircraft and drone also are being deployed in the search, Mitchell said.

The kayak and backpack were found about a mile downriver from where Morrison was thought to have put in on the river.

Anyone who has seen Morrison is asked to contact law enforcement officials at (573) 596-6141.