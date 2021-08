SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– They served our country, so the least we can do is treat them to a meal. A small business in Springfield does exactly that – every month.

David Chasanov visited Scrambler’s to chat with veterans and scope out the menu.

Scrambler’s named the breakfast “Monthly Heroes Breakfast”. It normally happens every last Friday of the month, but last week they decided to postpone.

Up to 100 veterans normally show up for this meal.