Schoolteacher, bus driver in Greenfield dies from COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Mo. — The Greenfield School District is grieving the loss of one of its teachers who died from COVID-19.

Kevin McKenzie was a bus driver, virtual instructor and a former baseball coach for the school district.

Greenfield Superintendent Dr. Chris Kell says counselors are on standby if any students or staff members need support.

“It’s difficult to deal with,” said Kell. “This is something that no superintendent, no husband or wife would ever want to go through. It makes the year that much more difficult. You know our district has a very strong community and will get through this.”