Schools making sure kids get meals while school is closed

PIERCE CITY, Mo- In this unusual and difficult time of COVID-19 concerns, it’s uplifting to see the good come out of a bad situation.

While normally parents and guardians would be dropping their children off at school, instead, they are bringing a little bit of school home to them.

“I’ve got four of my own, actually five right now and we’ve got a couple of others staying with us right now because they don’t’ have anybody at home during the day, so, “said parent, Jacob Haase.

School districts across the country have canceled classes because of concerns over COVID-19. At the Pierce City School District: city administrators, teachers and the community came up with ways to keep the children fed and engaged.

“Right now, we are happy to be here, happy to be feeding our kids because that is the most important thing to us as educators. We met with staff Monday morning when all of this was happening and we were ready to jump in and do whatever we needed to do to make sure that we feed our kids,” said Superintendent Dr. Kelli Alumbaugh.

The district is handing out breakfasts and lunches to students like a drive-thru at the entryway of the high school cafeteria.

If parents or guardians can’t get to the school to get the meals, volunteers will deliver them to homes if necessary.

“We have a list of parents who need their meals delivered. we are also working on learning projects so we are sending packets. teachers have been coming in to get homework ready for kids to send home as enrichment type actives, said Alumbaugh.

The food program runs Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 while school is out.

“It’s nice that everybody in the community can come together and work together to make sure everybody is taken care of in times that they need help, said Haase.

The program started today and already 187 meals were handed out and 64 meals were delivered.