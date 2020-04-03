Schools and organizations working to get food to students

FAIRBANKS, Mo. — Kids are not going to school right now and that means they are also not eating at school.

The school district and several organizations are helping families make sure kids have enough food at home.

We caught up with one of those organizations today – that was life 360 Community Services.

They were at the Fairbanks giving out food to families with kids under 18.

Today they had enough food to feed 150 children.

People don’t need to sign up, you just show up and answer some questions.

The group is providing a week’s worth of food until school is back in session.

“We are trying to eliminate as much food insecurity as possible,” said Josh Wilmoth, with Life 360 Community Services. “We know kids are going to have to do school work. We know that parents are trying to work if they can and if they are not able to work they are stuck at home and trying to make everyone stay safe and healthy. And so we are trying to do all that we can to make sure they have food in the house so they got one less thing to worry about. One less thing to to think about when they go to bed at night.”

This is made possible through a USDA grant, and donations.

Last week, they served over 3,000 kids in Springfield and tell us they are ramping up to do more next week.