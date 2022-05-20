SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Nonprofit film school Plotline is hosting its 7th annual student film showcase at the Alamo Drafthouse on May 21.

Young filmmakers will be showing off their work on the big screen as well as participating in an award ceremony.

Executive Director of Plotline Jim Bultas says there will be about an hour’s worth of student films, which begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the award ceremony at 6:30 p.m., and then a screening of The Goonies at 7:00 p.m.

Bultas says he wanted the class to have a very specific end goal: showing the film in a theater.

“I could think back to like when we were kids, imagine if we had that opportunity, like things that we were working on imagine being able to see it at an actual movie theater,” says Bultas. “It’s just an amazing experience for them.”

Prior to the screening, the student will experience the full filmmaker experience with a red carpet, photographs, and interviews.

“We definitely encourage the public who want to see what, you know, the local creatives are creating, the talent, and creative problem solving that all our students are really so good at.” He says.

According to Bultas, the showcase is like the big game after you’ve trained for so long.

“Now you’re just taking your victory lap and you’re just waving at everyone. It just feels like that… for the students because they’ve done the work. They turned it all in and now we just get to celebrate.” says Bultas.

Plotline is a nonprofit film and media school for students around the age of 10 to 18 years old. The program involves classes, camps, and community events.

The first half of the class is learning all aspects of filmmaking such as scriptwriting, editing, cinematography, directing and acting. The second half will focus on making an original film.

For more information on Plotline or get tickets, click here.