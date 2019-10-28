School threat through social media at Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A threat made on social media has launched an investigation in Laclede County.

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says the threat was made by a Conway student.

All we know is that a message showed two Conway students holding rifles.

Deputies later determined the students were holding pellet guns.

The student who sent the message was questioned and released.

The other student is in custody because of a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office provided extra security this morning at schools in the area.

Deputies will continue to investigate.