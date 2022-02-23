SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Several schools in the Ozarks have announced that they will be closed Thursday, February 24th.

Inclement weather has caused many schools in the Ozarks to close Wednesday and some districts have already made the decision to remain closed Thursday as well.

Alton Schools, Aurora Schools, Ava Schools, Avilla Schools, Billings Schools, Bolivar Schools, Branson Schools, and Bunker Schools are among some of the districts closing Thursday.

Chadwick Schools, Clever Schools, Couch Schools, Dadeville Schools, Dallas County Schools, Dent-Phelps Schools, and Dora Schools will also be closed on February 24th.

Crowder College locations across the state will also be closed Thursday due to weather.

Additionally, East Newton Schools, Eureka Springs Schools, Exeter Schools, Fair Grove Schools, Fair Play Schools, Flippin Schools, Fordland Schools, and Forsyth Schools will be closed Thursday.

Galena Schools, Grace Classical Academy, Harrison Schools, Hollister Schools, Laclede Schools, Licking Schools, Logan-Rogersville Schools, Manes Schools, Mansfield Schools, Miller Schools, Monett Schools, Mt. Zion Bible School, and Mt. Grove Schools will also be closed Thursday.

New Covenant Academy, Newburg Schools, Nixa Schools, Norwood Schools, Ozark Schools, Plato Schools, Pleasant Hope Schools, Purdy Schools, Skyline Schools, Spokane Schools, Springfield Schools, Stockton Schools, and Strafford Schools are closed Thursday as well.

All OTC locations are also closed Thursday due to winter weather. Classes will be online.

Taneyville Schools, Valley Springs Schools, Viola Schools, Waynesville Schools, West Plains Schools, Willard Schools, Willow Springs Schools, and Yellville Schools are also closed on February 24th due to weather conditions.