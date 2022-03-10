SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As meteorologists are forecasting another blast of winter weather for the Ozarks, there are already school closings listed on our school closings page.

Missouri State University, Greenwood Laboratory School, and Ozarks Technical Community College campuses are among closings as of noon Thursday.

A release from Missouri State University said the expected winter weather could impact students’ spring break travel, so the decision was made to cancel classes.

Our meteorologists predict 2-3 inches of snow could fall in the Springfield area beginning early Friday morning, while counties north and west of Springfield could see up to six inches of snow. Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to follow on Saturday.

