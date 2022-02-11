SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers on Highway 65 in Springfield may have seen a semi-truck on fire as they headed home from work or out to dinner Friday evening. Ozarks First received a call just before 7:00 p.m. about flames shooting from a semi driving north on 65.

Our photojournalist reached the scene just as the fire was put out, and found traffic was moving on northbound 65. The truck was stopped on 65, just south of the Sunshine Street exit. Springfield Police and Fire crews were pulled over with the truck.

Our video from the scene shows the top of the semi-truck darkened and damaged. Our photojournalist saw smoke coming from the top of the truck as he headed to the area to capture video.

We’ve requested more information about what happened. We’ll update this story as we find out new details. As of 7:45 p.m. Friday, the scene is clear.