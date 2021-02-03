Scammers using COVID-19 vaccinaton cards people posting online to get information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People are posting their vaccination cards online after getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots. However, The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says you should think twice before posting.

Southwest Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau Stephanie Garland said there is too much valuable information on the cards to pass them around.

Scammers can learn the following information about you from the vaccination cards:

Name

Address

Phone number

Where you were vaccinated

This scam is happening locally and all over the world. Garland says they’ve seen a scam formulate from this in the UK.

“In the United Kingdom, scammers are seizing the blank vaccination cards that people are taking selfies with, and they are actually filling them out and selling them on TikTok and other such platforms like that,” said Garland. “Whatever we’re seeing on the other side of the pond, it’s eventually going to come this way.”

It’s even worse if you post a picture WITH your information on it. Your name, address, and phone number can give scammers the tools they need to steal.

“They can go ahead and take credit cards in your name and they can go ahead and take other loans out, like car loans in your name,” said Garland. “Unless you are checking your credit report very often, you might not have any idea that all of this is happening.”

If you’re waiting for a vaccine, Garland says it’s essential to go through the proper channels like a local hospital or health department. There are reports of some people offering a vaccine in social media messages, emails, or phone calls.

“But then you find out there’s a catch,” said Garland. “The person who contacted you needs your personal information or requires for you to pay upfront.”

The BBB said it’s important to remember that the state is providing the vaccine for free, so local hospitals or health departments shouldn’t ask you for payment in an email or over the phone. If someone does ask for your information, call the hospital and verify.