Scammers posing as utility companies to steal money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Utility companies are warning customers after seeing an uptick in scams.

Scammers are telling customers a bill is past due and they have 30 minutes to pay before their power will be shut off.

“We don’t ask for payments over the telephone,” said David Mehlhaff, chief communications officer of the Board of Public Utilities. “We just don’t do that. And we don’t threaten to disconnect utilities over the phone for non-payment.”

If a scammer calls you, just hang up.

“We’ll never send out threats through email to a customer,” said Andrew Baker, an Evergy Spokesperson. “What we will do is send a written notification letting you know about your situation and let you know how to rectify it.”

Scammers will pose as legitimate utility companies. You should never give out personal information if you are unsure about the caller.